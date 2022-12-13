Atlanta police have access to 17,000 cameras city-wide, mayor says

Atlanta police have eyes all around the city thanks to a program from Mayor Andre Dickens that gives them access to nearly 17,000 cameras across the city.

In a Monday evening news conference, Mayor Dickens credited video surveillance footage with the arrests of suspects in the killing of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman and a 12- and 15-year-old near Atlantic Station.

In June, Dickens began the Connect Atlanta program that allows residents to register their security cameras with the city.

He announced Wednesday that there are 10,428 cameras integrated into their systems. He says there are another 6,564 cameras that Atlanta residents have registered with the program.

“That is allowing our police real-time access to fight crime,” Dickens explained during the news conference.

In the same news conference, Dickens announced that still photos from surveillance video helped APD capture 23-year-old Antonio Brown less than 24 hours after putting out a BOLO. Brown is being charged with breaking into Eleanor Bowles’ home in a gated Buckhead community and stabbing her to death in the garage before stealing her car.

The mayor also announced similar footage helped make a third arrest in the murders of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson. The 16-year-old from Clayton County joins the previously arrested 15-year-old and 16-year-old Atlanta Public Schools students. Their identities have not been released because they are minors.

