16-year-old hijacks car, leads police on chase before arrest, police say
Atlanta police, with the help of Georgia State Patrol, have arrested a 16-year-old who they say hijacked a car on Saturday at gunpoint.
GSP troopers and Atlanta police located a vehicle that had been taken at gunpoint about an hour earlier.
The driver tried to speed away, but troopers performed a PIT maneuver, quickly stopping the car.
The driver ran and was apprehended a short distance away.
Police charged the 16-year-old with hijacking a motor vehicle and he was taken to the Metro Youth Detention Center.
“We are grateful for our partners with the Georgia State Patrol and we are proud of the work that went into quickly apprehending this suspect,” officials said.
