Atlanta police arrest 2 people for firing pellet gun at pedestrian

Atlanta police said reports of a shooting involving a pellet gun on Thursday remained under investigation, even after two men were arrested.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Deering Road and Loring Drive after receiving reports of a Mercedes with two men inside who were shooting pellet guns at pedestrians.

While in the area, an officer saw a blue Mercedes being driven while a passenger stood in the sunroof firing a red airsoft rifle at a fleeing pedestrian, according to police.

The officer performed a traffic stop on the Mercedes and detained both men without incident.

During the investigation, officers recovered three guns inside the vehicle in addition to three airsoft guns.

Only two people were hit by the airsoft gun and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver and passenger were both arrested. Police said the driver was charged with multiple traffic violations and aggravated assault, while the passenger was charged with a seatbelt violation and aggravated assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

