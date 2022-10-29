Atlanta police arrest 3 carjacking suspects from Illinois

Atlanta police have announced the arrest of three men whom they say stole a car on Wednesday evening.

Police say 21-year-old Deion Wade, 20-year-old Terrance Beeks, and 18-year-old Jamarrie Toney have been arrested as in for carjacking.

At around 6:15 p.m., officers arrived at the 800 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard after seeing a 2018 Toyota Corolla, which was recently carjacked, traveling in the area.

Officers gained a position on the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and took off at a high rate of speed, committing several traffic infractions and striking multiple vehicles. A.C.E. units were authorized to pursue the vehicle as it had recently been carjacked.

During the chase, the getaway driver crashed the Toyota into a mailbox, and the vehicle came to a rest near a wooded area. Officers then chased the men on foot while their air unit provided aerial surveillance.

All the men were caught and arrested.

Wade was charged with auto theft, fleeing and eluding, and obstruction. Beeks was charged with auto theft, obstruction and obstruction of officers. He was also served a warrant with full extradition for a weapon-related offense that was issued in May by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Toney was arrested for auto theft and obstruction of officers.

One of the men was wanted in Chicago on other charges, according to police, but police did not specify which man.

The APD Robbery Unit communicated with the Chicago Police Department and received information that all males were criminal street gang affiliates.

Police recovered a 2018 Toyota Corolla, a key fob to the victim’s vehicle, a Glock handgun, a black hoodie, and a multi-colored mask.

