Activists are facing domestic terrorism charges after fiery clashes with Atlanta police
Atlanta police charged 23 people for allegedly throwing items like bricks, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at a proposed police training facility.
Dozens of people were detained after flaming bottles and rocks were thrown at officers during a protest at “Cop City,” a new police training center near Atlanta. It's the latest flare-up in a series of demonstrations at the site. (Mar. 6)
(Reuters) -Fires broke out at the construction site of an Atlanta police training center on Sunday after a demonstration at the property led to clashes between police and protesters and 35 people were arrested, police said. The site of the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, derisively called "Cop City" by opponents, has been the scene of escalating confrontation as demonstrators oppose both the increasing militarization of police and the development of the forest that its defenders call the "lungs of Atlanta." It is within the larger South River Forest, also known as the Weelaunee Forest.
A Czech company producing inflatable weapon decoys, including Himars rocket launchers and Abrams tanks, said Monday it had seen a spike in demand since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started last year.The synthetic silk decoys inflated with an electric or petrol blower are used to fool the enemy in the battlefield, making them target the air-filled decoys instead of real weaponry.The Inflatech company's managers have refused to confirm selling their products to Ukraine, citing military secrecy, but they admitted output had jumped by 100 percent over the past 12 months."Definitely we're selling to a lot of governments around the world, not only in Europe," sales and marketing director Poven Kumaresan told reporters.He added that Inflatech's three dozen employees currently produce 30-40 decoys a month.These decoys including tanks, armoured vehicles and even jet fighters, weigh between 25 and 90 kilos and take two to four people to handle in the battlefield.Kumaresan said the company can come up with a new design within 72 hours if it has the exact plans of the original piece of military hardware, while it takes up to two weeks if working "from scratch".He added it had taken 60 days to ship a replica Himars rocket launcher after the order was placed.Inflatech has so far rolled out "dozens" of fake Himars rocket launchers while the real weapon is wreaking havoc on Russian invaders in Ukraine.- Inflated to be blown apart -Inflatech's products are classified as military materiel and must be approved by government authorities.The Czech government said last month it had provided Ukraine with military aid worth about half a billion dollars since the invasion started on February 24, 2022.Inflatech chief executive Vojtech Fresser said key qualities included a look true to the original. "If I don't have binoculars, looking from a distance of 150-200 metres (yards) I won't be able to tell whether it is a real weapon or a decoy," he said.The engine used to inflate the weapons also emanates heat that will fool the enemy's infrared sensors.He said the inflatable decoys cost between $10,000 and $100,000, much less than the rockets used to destroy them."If I force the enemy to destroy my product with something that is at least four times as expensive -- but in practice it is even 20 times -- then I win economically," Fresser said.Kumaresan said the company keeps upgrading its products, looking to make the decoys mobile in the future.Inflatech, which originally made the decoys for training purposes, used to produce toys or tailor-made models according to customers' wishes."We produce according to the customer's specific needs. We're not an e-shop where you could choose," said Fresser.He added that there is "no limit" on output or product range, and that the company expects rapid growth over the next three years."Of course I would prefer to produce toys for children. But first of all we must ensure a safe world for them," Fresser said.frj/pvh
Enora Lavenir, 19 months, died in 2021 while staying with family at a rented home in Wellington, Fla.
The first Gen Z congressman, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), had a message for Gov. Ron DeSantis during a CNN appearance.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump told crowds gathered at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) he was their "warrior" and "retribution" as he addressed the annual conference on Saturday.
Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh spent his few nights in a South Carolina prison after being convicted Thursday in the murders of his wife and son. He will undergo an array of tests and assessments before being placed in a maximum-security prison. Nikki Battiste has the latest.
Smoke and flames are billowing out at the site of Atlanta's future Public Safety Training Facility infamously called 'Cop City' by protestors. Troopers told FOX 5 a Molotov cocktail was thrown.
STORY: Trump said, "Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be settled quickly,” adding that he "got along very well" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who would listen to him. Serving as the closing speaker for the event on Saturday, Trump also took aim at the GOP before his presidency, saying, "We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open borders, zealots, and fools. But we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush."The three-day conference in Washington illustrated the iron grip Trump holds over the right-wing, grassroots base of his party and how hard it could be for a challenger to deny Trump the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.At the same time, it remains an open question whether Trump's appeal still extends beyond his hard-core loyalists. Public opinion polls showing many Republicans are looking for an alternative such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, believing they may offer a better chance of winning the White House.CPAC once was a premier gathering of the party's Republicans in Washington but of late has become dominated by Trump and his supporters to the extent that it was skipped this year by most Republican members of Congress and the nation's Republican governors. Many speakers spoke to a half-empty ballroom and attendance overall seemed noticeably lower than in years past.
The FBI is seeking the public's help in locating four American citizens who were assaulted and kidnapped in Mexico. Christina Ruffini reports.
The Atlanta Police Department has announced the arrest of over twenty people following a music festival at the location where Atlanta plans to build a police and fire training facility.
The comedian broke his silence in his first standup special, "Selective Outrage," on Netflix.
She can really wear anything, wow.
STORY: The Indigenous women known as Cholitas, traditionally from rural Aymara and Quechua communities, did not wear helmets, shoes or professional lycra kits. Instead, they wore their traditional skirts called Polleras.For racer Rosa Poma Limachi who arrived in fourth place, wearing her Pollera was a way to honor her mother, who passed away two years ago.The race was part of the celebrations to mark the 38th anniversary of the foundation of El Alto.
Dozens of people were arrested after protesters clashed with police on Sunday at the site of a proposed police training facility in Atlanta. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.
Three dead and two seriously injured passengers lay undiscovered in car wreckage for as long as 46 hours, while police told a mother to stop ringing them about her missing daughter.
Following UFC 285, a bummed-out Ciryl Gane explained why he considers his UFC 285 fight vs. Jon Jones the first real loss of his career.
A passenger on a business jet died after a flight from New Hampshire to Virginia encountered severe turbulence and had to make an emergency landing, officials said.