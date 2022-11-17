Atlanta Police arrest man for performing fake arrest on hit-and-run driver

The Atlanta Police Department said a man who performed a fake arrest on the side of the highway after a car crash was charged Sunday.

Atlanta police said an officer responded to a car crash along GA 400 Sunday where Deondre Owens, 24, was on the side of the road with the victim.

According to the police report, Owens told responding officers that he followed and responded to a hit-and-run crash on the highway involving a Chevy Camaro. Authorities said Owens followed the Camaro until it pulled over to the side of the highway. He then got out of his car, grabbed a ballistic vest, handcuffs, and an AR-15, and arrested the driver, officials said.

Officers said the ballistic vest Owens was wearing was labeled “enforcement” on the front, and when they asked what department he worked for, he told them he was a Clayton County Bondsman.

The report said that when officers asked the driver what had happened, he told them that Owens had stopped him, pointed a weapon at him, and removed him from his car by slamming him to the ground.

Witnesses told police that when they saw the altercation, they did not remember seeing Owens get out of the vehicle to put his vest on.

Owens was charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

It is unclear as to whether or not Owens is an official Clayton County Bondsman.

The condition of the driver remains unknown.

