Atlanta police arrest man wanted for attempted murder out of Houston County

Atlanta police took a man wanted for attempted murder off the streets in early July.

According to a statement, and video showing the incident, from the Atlanta Police Department, officers went to the area of McDaniel Street and Peter Street after learning a wanted person was nearby on July 5.

The wanted man, identified as Richard Mancil, was wanted in Houston County for multiple crimes, including attempted murder.

An arrest warrant for Mancil out of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office was active, charging him with Aggravated Assault (Strangulation), Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, and Burglary with the intent to Commit a Theft (1st Degree), Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Battery, and Elder Abuse.

Atlanta police said their officers surrounded the area where Mancil was seen the afternoon of July 5, and once they’d made a perimeter, supervisors made contact with him.

When he was identified, officers confirmed the warrants were active and took Mancil into custody without incident, according to police.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail to await transport and extradition back to Houston County.

