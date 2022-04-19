Atlanta police arrest two men selling drugs near daycare
After a two-month investigation, Atlanta Police have arrested two men accused of selling drugs next door to a daycare.
The department’s narcotics unit followed up on tips that drugs were being sold at a location on 1416 Northwest Dr.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police investigated the location for two months and decided there was enough information to secure a search warrant.
On Saturday, police served the warrant and found four firearms (one stolen), nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine, and $102,991.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Police arrested 71-year-old Robert Goodwin on trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.
Jacorey Kelley, who was also within the residence, was arrested because of an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
TRENDING STORIES:
15-year-old boy charged with murder after setting fire that killed 10-year-old sister in Gwinnett
New information released on man accused of killing 3 at Georgia gun range
Sensors manually adjusted to double the size on Florida free-fall ride that killed teen, report says
Police say they waited to serve the warrant due to the Monday through Friday operating hours of the day care next door.
IN OTHER NEWS: