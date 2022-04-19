Atlanta police arrest two men selling drugs near daycare

After a two-month investigation, Atlanta Police have arrested two men accused of selling drugs next door to a daycare.

The department’s narcotics unit followed up on tips that drugs were being sold at a location on 1416 Northwest Dr.

Police investigated the location for two months and decided there was enough information to secure a search warrant.

On Saturday, police served the warrant and found four firearms (one stolen), nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine, and $102,991.

Police arrested 71-year-old Robert Goodwin on trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

Jacorey Kelley, who was also within the residence, was arrested because of an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

Police say they waited to serve the warrant due to the Monday through Friday operating hours of the day care next door.

