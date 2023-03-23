Atlanta police arrest two men suspected of breaking into cars
Atlanta police arrested two men suspected of breaking into vehicles on Bent Creek Way SW.
On Feb. 28, officers responded at about 3:50 a.m. to a report of two people entering vehicles.
Once officers showed up at the scene, police say two men immediately ran.
Officers were able to chase down and arrest both suspects.
They were identified as Jaquan Lide, 27, and Marcus Robinson, 17.
Lide was charged with entering an automobile and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Robinson was charged with entering an automobile and possession of marijuana.
