Atlanta police arrest woman after she is seen breaking into car in broad daylight

Atlanta police arrested a woman they caught breaking into a car in broad daylight.

Last week, police responded to a damage to property call on 933 Juniper Street.

When they arrived, police met with a witness who said he saw a woman attempting to break into a vehicle.

The witness recorded the suspect on his phone and provided the video to the officers.

Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect who was attempting to break into the vehicle.

Police arrested Bronica Woods, the woman accused of breaking into a BMW.

The BMW sustained significant damage to its windshield, and the owner was notified of the damage.

Woods was charged with the criminal destruction of property and was transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident.

