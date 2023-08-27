Atlanta police ask public to help identify gas station armed robbery suspect
The Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit is asking for public assistance to identity a man suspected of robbing a gas station on Moreland Avenue at gunpoint.
According to police, the Circle K at 372 Moreland Avenue Northeast was robbed on Friday morning.
The suspect was armed and came to the counter at the gas station around 7:30 a.m., brandishing a handgun and pointing it at the attendant, officers said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
Suspect arrested in Louisiana for Georgia influencer murder, police say
2 ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ cast members arrested, Atlanta police say
Recall alert: 22K cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaners recalled due to burn, fire hazards
Police say the suspect wanted multiple items, but only left with a vape pen and a water bottle, before driving away in a black Chevy Colorado with black rims, a roll bar, and a blacked-out Chevy emblem on the back of the truck.
APD released surveillance of the encounter from inside the gas station as well as pictures of the suspect’s truck.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]