Atlanta police ask public to help identify gas station armed robbery suspect

The Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit is asking for public assistance to identity a man suspected of robbing a gas station on Moreland Avenue at gunpoint.

According to police, the Circle K at 372 Moreland Avenue Northeast was robbed on Friday morning.

The suspect was armed and came to the counter at the gas station around 7:30 a.m., brandishing a handgun and pointing it at the attendant, officers said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say the suspect wanted multiple items, but only left with a vape pen and a water bottle, before driving away in a black Chevy Colorado with black rims, a roll bar, and a blacked-out Chevy emblem on the back of the truck.

APD released surveillance of the encounter from inside the gas station as well as pictures of the suspect’s truck.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS: