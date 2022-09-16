Atlanta police asking for public’s help locating a suspect accused of killing homeless man
A homeless man is dead and Atlanta police are hoping the public can help them locate his alleged killer.
On Wednesday, police responded to a call of a person shot in the 150 block of Forsyth Street southwest just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
The victim was identified as Horace Meadows, a 52-year-old homeless man who was known as “Obie.”
Police say Meadows was shot by a pellet gun and are offering up to $2,000 to catch Obie’s killer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 404-546-2518 or call Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
