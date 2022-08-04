Atlanta police asking for the public’s help in locating missing woman
The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Police are looking for 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir who they say was last seen a week ago at 1660 Peachtree Street.
She is 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Officials say she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and cream shoes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit at 404-546-4235.
