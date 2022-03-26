Atlanta police believe man shot and killed at SE Atlanta convenience store was targeted victim

Atlanta police homicide investigators said that they believe a 25-year-old man shot and killed at a southeast Atlanta convenience store late Friday night was a targeted victim.

Investigators said that police were called out to the Texaco gas and convenience store on Clifton Street, just off Memorial Drive shortly before 11 p.m. for a shooting incident. Witnesses told them a man entered the store wearing a mask and gloves. They said he walked up to a customer inside the store and shot him before running away.

“We do have an individual who went inside the store,” Homicide Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. “It appears he had on a mask as well as latex gloves. He was apparently carrying two weapons at the time and expelled a barrage of gunfire on the victim inside.”

Woolfolk said that investigators are looking at surveillance video from inside the store to try identify the shooter.

Atlanta police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call them at 404-614-6544 or contact Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest or indictment.

