Atlanta police, citizens work together to help man during mental health crisis

The Atlanta Police Department released video Thursday of an officer and Atlanta citizens coming together to help a man during a mental health crisis.

Please be advised that the above-linked video contains some adult language.

The incident happened on Sept. 4, when police were called to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after getting calls about someone suffering from a crisis.

While there, an officer met with concerned citizens who saw the man dangling from a highway sign on the overpass and called 911, police said.

Working together, the officer and the two citizens found the man, who said he wanted to end his life. While suffering from a mental health crisis, he threatened to jump onto the freeway.

The officer told dispatch and had the freeway temporarily shut down while they attempted to speak with the man. However, police said the officer’s presence appeared to agitate the man and he wouldn’t speak with him.

Seeing the difficulty between the officer and the man on the overpass, the two citizens were able to stop the man from jumping onto the interstate after speaking with him for several minutes, according to police.

Soon after, police said the officer and two citizens were able to get the man on the ground safely and emergency responders arrived to take him to the hospital for evaluation.

The two citizens were recommended for accommodation by the officer.

APD thanked the two, identified as Devante and Jamari, for their bravery and help with de-escalating the situation on the bridge to save the man’s life.

“This is a great example of citizens and police working together. If anyone is suffering a crisis, please do not hesitate to reach out for assistance,” APD said in a statement.

Anyone suffering a crisis is encouraged to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Line, or 911 for assistance.

