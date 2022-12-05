Atlanta police confirm fatal shooting near Georgia State University

Atlanta, Georgia, police said a man was fatally shot near Georgia State University on Sunday afternoon and later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers from the Atlanta Police Department, at about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, responded to reports of a person who was shot on Piedmont Avenue, blocks away from Georgia State University in Downtown Atlanta.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS crews also responded and transported the man to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the press release, homicide detectives were notified of the incident and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

No other information was available about the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.