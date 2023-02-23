Atlanta police continue investigation on playground shooting that injured 2 children

Neighbors in a Southwest Atlanta apartment complex are very concerned after two children were shot on a nearby playground.

This happened Wednesday night near McDaniel Street SW and Fulton Street SW.

When investigators arrived on scene, they found a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

They were both alert and conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

“That’s devastating,” a neighbor told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins. “I’m praying for the family.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Investigators believe this all unfolded when a group of children got into a fight.

However, investigators have not yet identified a shooting suspect.

Rawlins was there when Atlanta Police returned to the scene Thursday morning.

Investigators were once again canvassing the area and talking to folks who were coming and going from the playground.

