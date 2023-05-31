Atlanta police, GBI seize 123 grams of fentanyl, other drugs and weapons during raid

A recent raid by Atlanta police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation led to a deadly amount of fentanyl along with other drugs and guns being seized.

On May 22, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Metro Task Force and the Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit teamed up on a search warrant at a home on Stanton Road in SW Atlanta.

During the search, authorities recovered a large amount of narcotics and two firearms.

In total, law enforcement seized 123 grams of Fentanyl, 296 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 1,974 grams of Marijuana, 25 grams of MDMA, 62 grams of Cocaine, 24 grams of Oxycodone pills, 10 grams of Alprazolam pills, a rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police arrested 43-year-old Taurus Gaines at the home.

Gaines was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, and possession of a Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substance, among other charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: