Suspect in deadly spa shootings may have "sexual addiction," sheriff says

Authorities said the suspect in the deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area spas admitted to carrying out Tuesday evening's rampage and was on his way to Florida, where officials feared he would harm more people. Investigators said during a Wednesday morning press conference the 21-year-old suspect claimed the shootings weren't racially motivated even though at least half of the eight people killed were of Asian descent.

Instead, the suspect indicated he "has some issues, potentially sexual addiction," Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said. He saw the spas as a temptation that he wanted to eliminate, authorities said. 

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the targeted businesses were not on the police department's radar and described them as "legally operating."

Four of the victims are of Korean descent, South Korea's Foreign Ministry confirmed to CBS News.

The string of shootings started Tuesday evening at a spa in Cherokee County, 30 miles north of Atlanta. In Atlanta, police later responded to shootings at two spas across the street from one another.

Cherokee County police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, who was taken into custody 150 miles south of Atlanta. Investigators believe he was acting alone.

Jen Kwon and Mark Strassmann contributed reporting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

At least 8 dead in shootings at Georgia spas

Biden indicates support for filibuster change

Report reveals how U.S. regulators missed opportunity to rein in Google

    Man taken into custody after shootings at three locations, amid rising number of attacks on Asian Americans in the USAtlanta massage parlor shootings: what we know so far A series of shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area have left eight people dead, the majority of them women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. A 21-year-old man, Robert Aaron Long, is a suspect in the shootings, and was taken into custody in south-west Georgia about 150 miles (240km) from the city after his car was intercepted by police after a manhunt. The killings occurred amid a rising number of attacks on Asian Americans across the US since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Six of those killed were Asian while two were white. “It appears that they may be Asian,” Atlanta’s police chief, Rodney Bryant, said, with South Korea’s foreign ministry adding in statement on Wednesday that its diplomats in Atlanta had confirmed from police that four of the victims who died were women of Korean descent. The shootings – all believed to have been carried out by a single gunman – began at about 5pm, when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, Cherokee County, about 30 miles (50km) north of Atlanta. According to the local county sheriff’s office spokesman, Jay Baker, two people died at the scene and three were transported to a hospital, where two of them also died. The next shooting took place at 5.50pm when police in the Buckhead neighbourhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside. The suspect’s car was caught on camera in the Acworth shooting, seen pulling up to the business at about 4.50pm, minutes before the attack. Baker said the suspect was taken into custody in Crisp County. Police said video footage also showed the suspect’s vehicle in the area of the Atlanta spas at about the time of those attacks as well. That, as well as other video evidence, “suggests it is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s, who is in custody”, Atlanta police said in a statement. The FBI spokesperson Kevin Rowson said the agency was assisting Atlanta and Cherokee County authorities in the investigation. Robert Aaron Long, 21, was taken into custody ‘without incident’. Photograph: Crisp County Sheriff’S Office/Reuters Long was arrested after state troopers performed a pursuit intervention technique, a move “which caused the vehicle to spin out of control”, Hancock said. Long was then taken into custody “without incident”. “Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence,” Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, said on Tuesday evening on Twitter. “Once again we see that hate is deadly,” Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia tweeted. The Stop AAPI Hate group issued a statement saying that many in the Asian American community had felt targeted over the past year. “The reported shootings of multiple Asian American women today in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy – for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the Asian American community, which has been reeling from high levels of racist attacks over the course of the past year,” it said. “This latest attack will only exacerbate the fear and pain that the Asian American community continues to endure.” On Tuesday evening, Long’s Facebook page appeared to have been removed from the site. A Facebook video, first reported by the Daily Beast, featuring Long at his local church, the Crabapple First Baptist church, had also been removed. According to the Daily Beast, the 2018 video showed Long talking about his journey towards baptism. “As many of you may remember, when I was eight years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long is quoted as saying. On Tuesday evening police released a booking photo of Long dressed in an anti-suicide smock.

    Six of eight victims at massage parlors were of Asian descentSuspect, 21, in custody after manhunt, said to deny racial motive A police officer inspects a shed outside a massage parlor where three people were shot and killed in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images Law enforcement authorities in cities across the US were on alert on Wednesday amid fears that a series of fatal shootings in Atlanta that killed eight had largely targeted victims because they were Asian Americans. Six of those killed at three massage parlors in the Georgia city on Tuesday were women of Asian descent, leading to fears of a racial motive. Suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, was taken into custody after a police manhunt. On Wednesday morning, Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, praised the police for their “quick work” and that “a crime against any community is a crime against us all”. She said she has been in close contact with the White House and Atlanta police as they “investigate the suspect who is responsible for this senseless violence in our city”. “My prayers are with the families and friends of the victims whose lives were cut short by these shootings,” the mayor said. Lance Bottoms added: “Yesterday was a tragic day across our state. Whether it’s senseless violence that we see play out in our streets or whether it’s targeted violence like we saw yesterday against any community is a crime against us all.” The National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum said they are “appalled and devastated” by the killings. Sung Yeon Choimorrow, the group’s executive director, added: “We mourn with the families of these victims. We are horrified and continue to be concerned for the safety of our community members across the country as violence toward Asian Americans has escalated.” The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said in a statement on Wednesday morning that Joe Biden had been briefed overnight on the “horrific shootings” and that White House officials had been in contact with the Atlanta mayor’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, who was in Seoul meeting South Korea’s foreign minister, Chung Eui-yong, said he was “horrified” by the violence, which is understood to have killed four people of Korean ethnicity, and said it “has no place in America or anywhere”. He offered his “deepest condolences” to family and friends of the victims and to “everyone in the Korean community who is shaken and deeply disturbed by this incident”. Atlanta police said they had increased patrols in the area of the killings and that officers were dispatched to check similar nearby businesses. The shootings – all believed to have been carried out by a single gunman – began at about 5pm, when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, Cherokee county, about 30 miles north of Atlanta. The next shooting took place at 5.50pm when police in the Buckhead neighbourhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside. The suspect’s car was caught on camera in the Acworth shooting and the suspect was taken into custody in Crisp county. Lance Bottoms said the authorities think the suspect may have been in the process of trying to flee to Florida when he was apprehended, and may have been planning further attacks in that state. In New York City, the police department’s counter-terrorism bureau said it was monitoring the shooting in Georgia and would deploy additional officers to Asian communities across the city “out of an abundance of caution”. Seattle officials said they were increasing outreach to Asian Americans and community organisations across the city and police presence with police patrols and community service officers. Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, and chief of police, Adrian Diaz, labelled the killings in Atlanta an “act of hate”.“We grieve with Atlanta and for the victims and their families. We also stand together with our Asian American community against the rise of hate crimes towards Asian Americans, especially targeting Chinese Americans,” they said in a joint statement. They added: “In Seattle and across our nation, our Asian American neighbours, places of worship, and businesses have been deliberately targeted by racism, xenophobia and acts of violence related to misconceptions of Covid-19.” It follows a spike in attacks against Asian Americans nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic, which spread after initial infections in China. The US advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate received 3,795 complaints last year and said there were at least 503 anti-Asian hate incidents reported between 1 January and 28 February this year alone. The Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photograph: Dustin Chambers/Reuters Stop AAPI Hate said the shootings in Atlanta were “an unspeakable tragedy – for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the Asian American community, which has been reeling from high levels of racist attacks over the course of the past year.” The organisation added: “This latest attack will only exacerbate the fear and pain that the Asian American community continues to endure.” However, investigators also believe Long may have a sexual addiction and frequented the types of businesses he allegedly targeted, which the authorities described as massage parlours. “During his interview, he gave no indicators that this was racially motivated,” the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, said. “We asked him that specifically and the answer was no.”Such developments may not to do much to diminish fears, however. The California congresswoman Judy Chu said Asian Americans have “been facing a relentless increase in attacks and harassment over the past year” and urged people on Twitter to “condemn this violence, and help us #StopAsianHate”. Los Angeles and San Francisco, in particular, have large Asian American neighborhoods and populations.Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive of the civil rights campaign group the NAACP condemned the shootings “in the strongest possible terms”. Last week, on the first anniversary of the Covid-19 shutdown, Joe Biden condemned the rise in attacks. The president added: “It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.”

    Adrees Latif/ReutersCIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico—Juanita thought that by now she and her two daughters, 12 and 4, would be somewhere in Texas. It didn’t really matter where, but a place safe and far away from the men who killed her husband and threatened her children. Instead, by the time you read this, she and her daughters are on their way back towards the killings and threats.Hundreds of families—mostly from Central America—are arriving at the border expecting to be welcomed into Joe Biden’s America only to be shocked by what they see as a betrayal and sent back to where they came from, according to migrants and shelter managers interviewed by The Daily Beast.Around 100,000 people were either apprehended by Border Patrol or turned themselves in to officials along the U.S.-Mexico border in February alone, according to the latest figures from U.S. Department of Homeland Security.DHS statistics show that more than 9,000 unaccompanied minors and almost 20,000 family units, were taken into custody along the border last month. El Paso and Rio Grande Valley remain the busiest crossing points.During the campaign, President Biden promised to sweep away some of Trump’s harshest border policies and implement a “humane” approach.The reality of his immigration policy is slowly becoming clear and it’s not what thousands of vulnerable migrants expected, nor needed. In an interview with ABC news on Tuesday, Biden finally said it out loud in a message designed to discourage those who are desperate to escape their countries: “Don’t come over.”Mexican People Smugglers Celebrate the End of Trump and Say Biden Immigrant Surge Is Already UnderwayJuanita spoke to The Daily Beast while she packed up two small backpacks to start her journey back to Guatemala. “We thought this president was going to be different to us, but it is more of the same,” she said. “I feel he lied to us.”Juanita and her daughters left Guatemala early in February, fleeing the land where her husband was killed after a series of extortions, and driven by the hope of a new president who promised more humane immigration policies.“We crossed the border from Piedras Negras and turned ourselves in to the Border Patrol,” said Juanita. “They had us for only a couple of days in a shelter and then told us they will take us to a bigger shelter in Houston with more capacity for families,” she said.Instead, she and at least three other families were flown into El Paso only to be expelled within hours of landing on U.S. soil and sent to the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez.“They didn’t say anything to us. Only asked us to jump into a bus and then asked us to start walking. I only understood we were being sent back to Mexico after reading a sign that said ‘Welcome to Mexico,’” she said.No one was waiting for them on the Mexican side, as a proper deportation procedure demands. After being expelled from the U.S. they sat on a sidewalk and waited for hours without money, a cellphone or knowing where they were.“They took our phones and our money in the U.S., and we were left without anything,” said Juanita, breaking up in tears.A woman who walked along the international bridge where Juanita and the other families were sitting helped them understand they were in Ciudad Juarez and walked them to Pan de Vida, one of the few local shelters with capacity to take them in.“They got here in bad shape,” said the shelter director, Ismael Martinez. “The woman were scared and very disappointed and one of her daughters had an old diaper soaking wet.”Juanita and her kids are just one of the hundreds of families facing a new hurdle called Title 42, a federal order introduced by President Trump that fast-tracks deportations as a pandemic health measure.“Title 42 is traumatizing families,” said Amy Cohen, director for Every Last One, a non-profit organization helping migrant families and children. “This policy is putting all of the migrant population at risk.”According to Cohen, Juanita’s experience is starting to become more and more common during the arrival of migrants at the border.“I’ve received tons of calls from people in this same situation. Although it is still very confusing why some families are being allowed to stay within the United States and some are immediately sent back to Mexico,” she said.Martinez, at the Pan de Vida shelter in Ciudad Juarez said he currently holds 20 families who were expelled from the U.S. after crossing illegally from Mexico without any deportation process.“This is very common lately. Here at the shelter, I have 60 people, 20 families in the same situation. All of them have kids under the age of 10 and all of them are from Central America,” he said.Since the processing of migrants under MPP, a controversial Trump-era program, which sends asylum-seekers to Mexican cities to await hearings in American immigration courts, his shelter is now reaching capacity.Scam Facebook ‘Travel Agencies’ Tell Migrants Biden Has Thrown the Border OpenMarisa Limon, director for Border Hope Institute, a nonprofit organization advocating for social justice, said Title 42 is “specifically targeting Central Americans.”“Title 42 was a Trump policy that stayed with us. This program is targeting specifically Central Americans and that’s making this situation more complex,” she said.Limon said this policy is endangering migrants expelled back to Mexico where they are being kidnapped and extorted by criminals.“Shelters are almost at capacity and being a migrant today in Ciudad Juarez is very dangerous. Migrants in Mexico have a target on their back for those looking to abuse them,” she said.Cohen said organized crime in Mexico is preying on migrants as soon as they are on their turf."Organized crime lives off of migrants and there is a big anti-immigrant community in Mexico making it even more dangerous for the families sent back,” she said.Cohen said that Title 42 program is “even worse” than Trump’s controversial MPP.“This is way worse than the MPP because, with MPP, Mexico had to shelter immigrants with the help of NGO’s, but with Title 42 Mexico is not obligated to take responsibility for them,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    The Trump Organization didn't exactly thrive during former President Donald Trump's time in office, Bloomberg reports. After compiling income and valuation numbers from Trump's own financial disclosures and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg found that most of his ventures took a hit in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and "an aging portfolio of proprieties" all playing a significant role. Since 2016, the valuation of Trump's commercial real estate business is down 26 percent, and his most valuable holding — a 30 percent stake in two skyscrapers in San Francisco and New York that makes up about one-third of Trump's fortunate — has fallen by $80 million since 2019. Trump's resorts and hotels portfolio, which includes the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Trump National Doral Miami, has also suffered, although Mar-a-Lago brought in slightly more money last year than it did in 2020. Golf, Bloomberg notes, has weathered the pandemic better than some of Trump's other businesses because it's outdoors and a fairly socially distant activity, but some of his courses have still lost money. Trump also loves to license his name, and his controversial nature appears to have caused problems for him in that regard. The PGA Championship will no longer be played at his New Jersey course, Florida's West Palm Beach voted to strip his name from Trump Plaza, and New York City is trying to pull his contracts to run ice rinks, a golf course, and a carousel. Finally, some of the struggles appear to be natural outcomes of holding public office. Trump could no longer be a reality television star or make movie cameos while president, so the income he used to receive from entertainment plunged, and he stopped publishing books, as well. Of course, those could be ways he'll to build back some of his lost fortune, post-presidency. Read the full analysis at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors