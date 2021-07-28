Atlanta police identify officers who were suspended after video appeared to show one of them kicking handcuffed woman in the head

The Atlanta Police Department has named the officers who were relieved of duty following an apparent kicking incident. Atlanta Police Department

A viral Instagram video appears to show an Atlanta sergeant kicking a handcuffed woman in the head.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating, and said the sergeant's apparent actions were "unacceptable."

The officers involved were identified as Sgt. Marc Theodule and Ofc. Bridget Citizen.

The Atlanta Police Department has identified two of its police officers seen in a viral Instagram video that showed one of them appearing to kick a handcuffed woman in the head.

The officers were identified late Tuesday as Sgt. Marc Theodule, who has been with the department since 2009, and Ofc. Bridget Citizen, who joined in 2006. Both were suspended after the incident.

The six-second video, first published by the Instagram account Atlanta Uncensored, showed the officers standing above a woman who was lying on the ground on her stomach, with her hands cuffed behind her back.

At one point, the woman could be seen lifting her head, while the male officer appeared to kick her.

The video itself does not show what happened before or after the six-second interaction, but its caption said that the kick occurred after the woman spat on the officer's boots.

The video is embedded below, and readers should note that it shows violence and nudity.

"Upon reviewing the video, the actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable and we are also concerned with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident," the police department said in a statement.

Theodule was placed on unpaid suspension, and Citizen was placed on administrative assignment while the department's office of professional standards investigates, according to the statement.

The police department said the officers were first called out to an Atlanta address around 12:30 p.m. on July 26, due to reports of a woman walking around and pointing a gun at people.

"Officers arrived on scene and were able to locate and detain the female," the police summary said. "Officers became concerned with the female's mental health and requested Grady EMS transport her to the hospital for evaluation."

The department added that officers recovered an unloaded handgun during the incident and gave it to the woman's relative for safekeeping. The woman was not charged in the incident.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office didn't respond to Insider's question about whether it's investigating the incident.

