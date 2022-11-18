Atlanta police identify vehicle involved in hit-and-run of 17-year-old teen

The Atlanta police department has identified the vehicle that struck a 17-year-old girl and left the scene, officials said.

On Nov. 7, at approximately 11:32 pm, the victim was struck by a light-colored SUV near 1106 Lanier Boulevard. The unknown SUV did not stay at the scene of the collision, according to police.

Police say the vehicle is a silver Honda Pilot.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Mick Bergstrom, father of the teen who said his daughter’s injuries are extensive.

“She had a collapsed lung, four or five broken ribs, her pelvis is shattered, one of the sockets is damaged, three breaks in her back,” said Bergstrom about his daughter, who has had three surgeries in just over a week.

Kat is in the burn unit at Grady, where they’re treating her road rash. She will eventually be moved to rehab, where she will learn to walk again, hospital officials said.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Neighbors do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

