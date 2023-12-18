Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Peters Street.
Monday evening, officers responded to reports of the shooting at 199 Peters Street SW.
Officers located the victim and their investigation is ongoing.
Police have not yet identified the victim or provided any information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw the street was closed to traffic by several police vehicles.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
