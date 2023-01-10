Atlanta police investigate death of man lying down in fast lane of I-75

Atlanta police are investigating the death of a man who was lying down in the fast lane of Interstate 75 and was struck by a vehicle.

At around 11:41 p.m. on Monday, police responded to I-75 South and Central Avenue, finding a man dead in the roadway.

According to their investigation, a driver was traveling in the fast lane when she ran over the man.

A witness confirmed to police that the man was in the path of the driver’s vehicle.

The Atlanta Police Accident Investigations Unit is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

On Saturday, a 70-year-old man died when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on I-75/85 near Pryor Road.

The driver in that incident did not stop.

