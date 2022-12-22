Atlanta police investigate early morning shooting at gas station

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.

A heavy police presence was reported at a BP Gas Station on Campbellton Road at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw officers on the scene, photographing bullet casings and a car at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

Channel 2 has reached out to Atlanta police to learn more about this incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: