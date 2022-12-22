Atlanta police investigate early morning shooting at gas station
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.
A heavy police presence was reported at a BP Gas Station on Campbellton Road at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw officers on the scene, photographing bullet casings and a car at the scene.
TRENDING STORIES:
A woman was asked for directions outside Costco before thousands disappeared from her bank account
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency for all of Georgia ahead of dangerously cold weather
Young Thug’s brother accepts plea deal in YSL case, can’t have contact with Atlanta rapper
It is unclear if anyone was taken into custody.
Channel 2 has reached out to Atlanta police to learn more about this incident.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: