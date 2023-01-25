Atlanta police investigate multiple car break-ins in Grant Park

Multiple people had personal items stolen from their car in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police said these break-ins happened at around 11 p.m. with an address that matches that of Manny’s Grant Park, a bar and restaurant.

When police arrived, they met with several victims who said they had their personal items taken,

Police said two men were seen looking into car windows with flashlights. A little while later, multiple cars in the area suffered window damage.

Police checked the cars broken into for fingerprints.

The men then ran away after breaking into these cars, police said.

