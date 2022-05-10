Atlanta Police: One teen dead, one shot after shootout in SE Atlanta early Tuesday morning

Atlanta police tell Channel 2 Action News they are on the scene of a shooting in southeast Atlanta that has left one teen dead and another at Grady Memorial Hospital early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called out to 900 New Town Circle around 3:30 a.m. after a call for someone shot at the Forest Cove Apartments. They found the teens in a car there.

Investigators said they believe the teens are connected to some reported car break-ins at 1099 Boulevard, just a few blocks away from the apartment. They said someone was taken into custody at that location and police are questioning that person as a “person of interest” in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway is on the scene talking with police. She will have the latest on this case during Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

