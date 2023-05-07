Atlanta police investigating after 12-year-old shot in leg
A 12-year-old was hospitalized after reportedly being shot Saturday evening.
Atlanta officers responded to a person shot call on Stone Road just before 6:30 p.m., in southwest Atlanta.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officials were told a 12-year-old had been shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital in a private car. Officials said she’s currently stable.
During the investigation, officers learned that the victim was outside her apartment with a group of people.
Authorities said, at some point, one person in the group accidentally fired a gun, hitting the victim. The alleged shooter reportedly left the area before police arrived.
The victim’s identity was not released.
Investigators are working to identify the suspected shooter. The investigation is ongoing.
