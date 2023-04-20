Atlanta police investigating 4th deadly shooting in less than 24 hours

Police are investigating a deadly shooting, the fourth in less than 24 hours in Atlanta.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Main Street at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is at the scene where police have confirmed one person was shot and killed. The victim’s name has not been released.

We’re working to learn more about what led up to the shooting, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Officers are also on the scene less than a mile away at Abner Terrace NW after reports of a person shot. Police have not confirmed if the scenes are connected.

TRENDING STORIES:

This is the fourth deadly shooting since Wednesday afternoon that APD has investigated.

The first happened around 12:15 p.m. at 2996 Humphries Street in southeast Atlanta where a 66-year-old was shot. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died at the hospital.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to 3718 Martin Luther King Drive in southwest Atlanta. A man was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

At 9:41 p.m., officers responded to Westside Park off Johnson Road in southwest Atlanta, where a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

All the shootings remain under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS