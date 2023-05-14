Atlanta police investigating circumstances surrounding drowning of 10-year-old girl
Police are investigating a drowning at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
Atlanta police said on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., officers received reports of a person down at the Park at the Marketplace Apartments on Princeton Lakes Parkway SW.
When officers arrived, they found witnesses rendering CPR on a 10-year-old girl.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
According to the investigation, the 10-year-old appeared to have drowned in the apartment complex swimming pool.
Police are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.
