Atlanta police investigating circumstances surrounding drowning of 10-year-old girl

Police are investigating a drowning at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Atlanta police said on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., officers received reports of a person down at the Park at the Marketplace Apartments on Princeton Lakes Parkway SW.

When officers arrived, they found witnesses rendering CPR on a 10-year-old girl.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to the investigation, the 10-year-old appeared to have drowned in the apartment complex swimming pool.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.

