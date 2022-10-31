Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting near Bishop Station, officials say
Atlanta police are investigating a homicide near Bishop Station, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
While details are limited, police confirmed that a man was shot and killed just after midnight in the 500 block of Bishop Street.
Homicide detectives are expected to arrive on scene and provide information regarding what led to this incident.
Stay tuned to Channel 2 Action News this morning at 4:30 a.m. for more information.
