Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.
At around 5 a.m., police say they responded to a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Beeler Drive.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The man was pronounced dead on the scene by medical services.
The man’s identity has not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police searching for teen boy after his car was found at Georgia mall
1-year-old born premature dies from cardiac arrest after Ga. father shoots at her, family says
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: