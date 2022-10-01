Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

At around 5 a.m., police say they responded to a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Beeler Drive.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by medical services.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

