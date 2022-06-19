Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting of two individuals
Two people were killed Sunday afternoon, Atlanta police say.
Shortly after noon, police responded to the Moury Ave in Southwest Atlanta for a person shot call.
When police arrived, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Fire and medical officials tried to resuscitate the men, but they died on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and police have not specified the ages of the suspects.
This story will be updated as Channel 2 Action News learns more about the incident.
