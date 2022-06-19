Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting of two individuals

Two people were killed Sunday afternoon, Atlanta police say.

Shortly after noon, police responded to the Moury Ave in Southwest Atlanta for a person shot call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When police arrived, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fire and medical officials tried to resuscitate the men, but they died on the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is ongoing and police have not specified the ages of the suspects.

This story will be updated as Channel 2 Action News learns more about the incident.

IN OTHER NEWS:















