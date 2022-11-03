Atlanta police investigating homeless camp near CNN Center after finding trail of blood

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the possibility of a person shot near CNN Center in downtown Atlanta after a pool of blood was found on Wednesday, officials say.

According to Atlanta police, officers received a call from security about a body outside of 190 Marietta Street just before 11 p.m.

When police arrived, Police said they found blood around the railroad tracks near a homeless camp, but did not find a body.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

