Atlanta police investigating homicide on 14th street, officials say

A man is dead after being shot at a Midtown BP Gas Station, police say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to 329 14th Street to a person shot call. When they arrived, the found a black male between 30-40 years old with a gunshot wound.

Lt. Germain Dearlove of the homicide unit for the Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 they believe the victim walked up on a vehicle theft and the suspects shot him.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim died at the hospital, officials say.

Dearlove said the suspects’ vehicle is a silver sedan, last seen traveling westbound on 14th Street.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police believe they are looking for two or three black male suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:



