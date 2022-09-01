Atlanta police investigating homicide on 14th street, officials say
A man is dead after being shot at a Midtown BP Gas Station, police say.
Police responded to 329 14th Street to a person shot call. When they arrived, the found a black male between 30-40 years old with a gunshot wound.
Lt. Germain Dearlove of the homicide unit for the Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 they believe the victim walked up on a vehicle theft and the suspects shot him.
The victim died at the hospital, officials say.
Dearlove said the suspects’ vehicle is a silver sedan, last seen traveling westbound on 14th Street.
Police believe they are looking for two or three black male suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
