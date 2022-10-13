Atlanta police investigating after man shot in Buckhead neighborhood
Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot at a home in an affluent Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police not identified the victim or the extent of his injuries. The address on Peachtree Battle is a private home.
A photographer at the scene saw crime scene tape strung up and multiple officers and investigators in the area.
Roads are shut down in the area.
We have a photographer and a reporter headed to the scene to gather more details on this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.