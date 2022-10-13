Atlanta police investigating after man shot in Buckhead neighborhood

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot at a home in an affluent Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police not identified the victim or the extent of his injuries. The address on Peachtree Battle is a private home.

A photographer at the scene saw crime scene tape strung up and multiple officers and investigators in the area.

Roads are shut down in the area.

We have a photographer and a reporter headed to the scene to gather more details on this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.



