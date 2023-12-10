Atlanta police investigating multiple people shot, 1 fatally near apartment complex
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3000 block of Peachtree Road Northeast, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Details are extremely limited, but APD officials have confirmed at least one person is dead and multiple people have been shot.
