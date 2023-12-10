Atlanta police investigating multiple people shot, 1 fatally near apartment complex

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3000 block of Peachtree Road Northeast, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details are extremely limited, but APD officials have confirmed at least one person is dead and multiple people have been shot.

We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer headed to the scene. We’re working to learn more for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: