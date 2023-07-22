Atlanta police investigating overnight downtown shooting

Amid storms, flash floods, trees down and a few fires across the metro area, police responded to both weather needs and calls for help.

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 37-year-old man injured while downtown Friday night.

According to a statement by police, officers responded to an address on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, where they fou nd the male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but was alert, conscious, and breathing.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Preliminary investigation by officers determined that the victim was standing outside when an unknown man walked up to him and opened fire.

Investigators don’t yet know what the circumstances of the incident are.

The shooting remains under investigation.

