Atlanta police investigating shooting death of victim found with gunshot wound

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man they found just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Northwest Atlanta. When he arrived, officers found a man who had been shot laying on the ground who was not alert.

The man died on scene, according to police.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

