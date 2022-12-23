Atlanta police investigating shooting death of victim found with gunshot wound
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man they found just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening.
Police responded to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Northwest Atlanta. When he arrived, officers found a man who had been shot laying on the ground who was not alert.
The man died on scene, according to police.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
