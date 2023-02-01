Atlanta police investigating shooting death of man near apartment complex
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed this morning.
Officials say a man was shot in the 2200 block of Campbellton Road, near the Adams House Apartments in Southwest Atlanta around 10 a.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries before arriving.
Details are limited, but Channel 2 has a photographer headed to the scene and are working to learn more. Stay tuned to Channel 2 Action News on air and online.
