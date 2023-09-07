Atlanta police issue arrest warrants in shooting death of Buckhead valet who tried to stop car break-in

Atlanta police have issued arrest warrants in connection with the weekend shooting death of a 25-year-old valet attendant in the city's Buckhead area.

Harrison Olvey was identified as the valet attendant shot to death at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday while working at a nightclub on Piedmont Road Northeast. He was attempting to stop a car break-in when he was shot, Atlanta police said, and he died from his injuries shortly after at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Olvey's LinkedIn account showed he was a recent graduate of Kennesaw State University and had been working as a valet in the area for more than four years. A GoFundMe created to assist Olvey's family with end-of-life expenses said he was working as a valet to "make ends meet as he interviewed for full-time positions."

"Harrison always did the right thing and would step in whenever needed. Unfortunately, this act of bravery caused the end of his life," the GoFundMe account read.

Harrison Olvey, 25, was identified as the valet attendant who was shot and killed on the job while attempting to stop a car break-in in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Georgia.

Though Atlanta police have not publicly revealed the name of the suspect, the department said Wednesday he has been identified and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Later Sunday morning, APD released photos on social media of an "armed and dangerous" person of interest in Olvey's death who could be driving a newer Kia K5 with dark-tinted windows and unknown tag information. It's unclear if the person the department has issued arrest warrants for is also the man seen in the pictures.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Atlanta police for more information on the suspect and the charges filed in the warrant.

Atlanta police released photos of an "armed and dangerous" person of interest in the shooting death of valet attendant Harrison Olvey.

Autumn Ernst, Olvey's mother, spoke with FOX 5 Atlanta on Wednesday as the search for her son's killer continues. She said his death "just doesn't seem real" and she wants nothing more than an arrest to be made soon.

"He's a poor excuse for a human being," Ernst said. "He needs to be in prison forever and never step outside a prison ever again."

In an emotional interview, she said she didn't understand why the suspect(s) couldn't have "just flash[ed] a gun" at Olvey when he approached the break-in instead of killing him.

"I want his mom to suffer, I want her to lose her son," she said, adding that she and Olvey talked every day. "I want her to have his life taken, so she knows what it feels like. I want her to hurt."

Olvey's sister, Addison, also shared how hard it has been to live without her brother, describing him as her "best friend" and "the best sibling, older brother anybody can ask for."

Harrison Olvey, 25, was a recent graduate of Kennesaw State University in Georgia and had been working as a valet for just over four years to "make ends meet" while interviewing for a full-time position.

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe set up for Olvey's family was about $3,000 shy of its $50,000 goal.

"Those who were fortunate enough to know Harrison can attest to his loving nature and constant positive attitude. Harrison was kind, smart, funny, caring, and the best big brother anyone could ask for," the fundraiser's description reads. "Losing him so early in his life is truly devastating for his family, friends, and all those who loved him and watched him grow into an incredible man and bright light that will be forever missed."





