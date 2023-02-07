Atlanta police look to identify bank robbery suspect
Atlanta police are looking to identify the man who robbed a bank on Thursday.
Police say at around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a man entered Ameris Bank, located at 3724 Roswell Road and handed a teller a note that demanded money.
The suspect was wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket.
The note stated to give him $100 and $50 bills from the drawer.
He was wearing gloves, so police were unable to collect fingerprints.
The suspect stole $7,050 from the bank.
Ameris Bank off-site security reviewed surveillance cameras and observed a red Volkswagen Beetle that entered and left the parking lot at the same time the robbery began and ended.
Police were able to get surveillance video from a number of surrounding businesses as well, to help determine where the suspect went after the robbery.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
