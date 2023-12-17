Atlanta police looking for 2 men accused of breaking into vehicles, selling items to pawn shop

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two men they say are habitual car break in suspects.

On Dec. 8, police say they responded to the 600 block of Parkway Drive in Northeast Atlanta in reference to multiple cars that were broken into.

When they arrived, police found a total of six vehicles broken into with numerous items of value that were stolen.

The suspects are suspected of selling those stolen items to a local pawn shop while using another person’s identification.

Police say they believe the suspects are in a vehicle they described as an Acura with GA tag CQH9741.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

