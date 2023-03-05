Atlanta police looking to identify woman in connection with armed robbery

Atlanta police are looking to identify a person of interest in an armed robbery.

On Feb. 15, just before midnight, officers responded to a robbery at 2060 Alison Court SW.

According to police, the victim was working for a meal delivery service when he was approached by three or four people.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspects robbed the victim of his possessions and stole his vehicle.

Police are trying to learn the identity of the woman with purple hair.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

If you submit information, you do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: