Atlanta police looking for man accused of stealing electronics from Benihana

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man they say stole electronics from a Benihana on Peachtree Road.

On Nov. 14 just before 10 a.m., APD responded to the Benihana located at 2143 Peachtree Road NE in reference to a business burglary.

When they arrived, officers spoke to management at the location who said an unidentified man was seen on surveillance footage breaking into the business after hours and stealing several Apple iPads and Android cell phones.

The suspect ran away before police arrived. He is described as having a short beard, wearing a baseball cap with a denim jacket, black jeans and a light-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

