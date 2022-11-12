Atlanta police looking for man shown on video damaging Boost Mobile store

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man that is shown on video damaging a Boost Mobile store after getting into an argument with an unknown woman.

Police say that around 4 p.m. on Oct. 29, a man is shown damaging the window of a Boost Mobile store on the 800 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd in southwest Atlanta.

Police did not say whether the man had any relationship with the woman he was seen arguing with.

It’s unclear just how much damage was done to the store and its windows.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). People do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

