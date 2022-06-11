Atlanta police looking for person of interest they say may have information involving a murder

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in a Jan. 15, 2022 2022, homicide at 140 Pine St. NE.

On Sat., January 15, 2022, officers responded to 100 Pine St. NE in reference to a person shot, just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim died on the scene.

Homicide Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are looking for 37-year-old Terry Lynn Roach, who is known to frequent the area around 140 Pine Street SW, near Budget Inn & Suites, and say he is wanted for questioning.

Roach does not have an active murder warrant out on him at this time, police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here.

IN OTHER NEWS:















