Atlanta police looking for persons of interest in shooting that left 2 men shot, 1 dead

Atlanta police is investigating the death of a man who was shot last month.

On Sept. 27, at approximately 4:32 p.m., police responded to a report of two people with gunshot wounds arriving at Grady Hospital by private vehicle.

When they arrived, officers located two victims who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting occurred near Baker Street northwest at Williams Street northwest, where the victims were engaged in an exchange of gunfire with the suspects.

One victim was stable, but the other was in critical, but stable according to police. On Oct. 1, the victim who was critical, but stable died from his injuries.

Police now have persons of interest in the shooting and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men seen in the area of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

