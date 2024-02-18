Atlanta police looking for suspect who broke into vehicle outside shopping center

Have you seen this person? The Atlanta Police Department is asking if you have to inform them of where he could be hiding.

Police say they responded to 225 Courtland Street Northeast in Zone 5 on Wednesday to a motor vehicle theft call.

When they arrived, the victim whose vehicle was broken into told police they left their car at the location on Courtland Street Tuesday evening around 8 p.m.

When they returned to their vehicle on Wednesday, at 10 a.m., the rear window has been busted and the car was broken into and several items were missing.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

