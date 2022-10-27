Atlanta police say man dies after being pinned by his vehicle
A man is dead after he was pinned by his vehicle, Capt. Christian Hunt of the Atlanta Police Department said.
Police received a call just before midnight to 1197 Peachtree Street to an auto accident with entrapment.
When police arrived, they found a man inside of a pickup truck outside of a parking garage, dead.
According to Hunt, the victim was pinned by his vehicle after driving a little further past a ticket booth to exit the garage.
He died on scene, police said.
