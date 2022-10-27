Atlanta police say man dies after being pinned by his vehicle

A man is dead after he was pinned by his vehicle, Capt. Christian Hunt of the Atlanta Police Department said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police received a call just before midnight to 1197 Peachtree Street to an auto accident with entrapment.

When police arrived, they found a man inside of a pickup truck outside of a parking garage, dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Hunt, the victim was pinned by his vehicle after driving a little further past a ticket booth to exit the garage.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He died on scene, police said.

IN OTHER NEWS: