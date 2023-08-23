Atlanta police offer reward to help solve deadly shooting at downtown Atlanta MARTA station

A reward, of up to $2,000 is being offered to help solve, Saturday’s deadly shooting in downtown Atlanta.

Homicide investigators say two men seen in security camera footage are ‘persons of interest’ in the case.

The man was shot at the Garnett Street MARTA station.

Atlanta police say he had been shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released.

It is unclear what led to the shooting

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling crime stopper at 404-577-8477

