Atlanta police offer reward to help solve deadly shooting at downtown Atlanta MARTA station
A reward, of up to $2,000 is being offered to help solve, Saturday’s deadly shooting in downtown Atlanta.
Homicide investigators say two men seen in security camera footage are ‘persons of interest’ in the case.
The man was shot at the Garnett Street MARTA station.
Atlanta police say he had been shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The man’s identity has not been released.
It is unclear what led to the shooting
You can submit an anonymous tip by calling crime stopper at 404-577-8477
TRENDING STORIES:
Video shows driver smashing G-Wagon into 30 cars in Gwinnett neighborhood
Remains found last year identified as Ga. mother who vanished 2 years ago
‘He messed up:’ Brother of driver caught on video doing donuts, plowing through crowd defends him
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]